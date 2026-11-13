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12 12 12 Review: Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan Make a Heist Worth Following
By Thomas Miller,11 days ago
12 12 12 opens with a man unfolding himself from a safe-deposit box in Zurich. For a few seconds, the Apple TV thriller gives you everything you need to know about the robbery without explaining any of it. Someone figured out how to get a person inside a bank vault before the job even started. Now you want to know who thought of it, what else they planned and what happens when the man in the box spots something the planners missed. The first two episodes are at their best when they make those questions feel like different parts of the same job.