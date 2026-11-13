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Tennessee Gov.-elect Blackburn appoints panel to review state's children's services
By Coastal TV News,7 days ago
Tennessee Gov.-elect Marsha Blackburn has appointed a four-person advisory committee to review the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services ahead of her inauguration in January. Led by Chairman Jim Henry alongside Cameron Smith, Maggie Kimball, and Cleo Griffin, the group will evaluate the department’s current operations, identify areas for improvement,...
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