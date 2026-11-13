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FAA issues nationwide stop for all flights
By Name,10 days ago
WRDL News (11/13/26): The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights. The cause of the stoppage has not been publicly disclosed. According to FAA.gov, “There has been a temporary telecommunications outage – out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.” Two previous nationwide stoppages occurred in January 2023 and September 11th, 2001.