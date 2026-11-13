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The Witcher In Order: Andrzej Sapkowski's Books, The Netflix Series And The Games
By Editorials,10 days ago
Geralt of Rivia's story has run for 40 years across 9 books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, 4 seasons of Netflix's The Witcher and a series of games from CD Projekt Red. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered launched on September 29, 2026, and The Witcher IV was voted Most Wanted Game at the 2026 Golden Joystick Awards. Check out the official post down below: