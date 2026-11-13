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Baltimore students prepare for polar expedition to Antarctica
By Marcus Dieterle,11 days ago
Just days from now, seven Baltimore City eighth-graders, their teacher, and a documentarian will journey to one of the farthest reaches of the earth: Antarctica. It sounds like an episode of the animated children’s show “The Magic School Bus” – and their teacher, Sabina Sully, possesses all the educational wonder of Ms. Frizzle – but for the students at Patterson Park Public Charter School, this voyage will be incredibly real.