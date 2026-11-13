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APD Homicide Arrest: 637 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW
7 days ago
Homicide Arrest Update: On Thursday, November 12th, 2026, Atlanta Police Homicide Detectives were able to secure arrest warrants for Demarcus Burke; DOB 4/2006 (20), for the charges of Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Mr. Burke has 2 cycles for Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault. Officers transported Mr. Burke to Fulton County Jail without incident.