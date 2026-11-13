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Alachua County crews fill potholes 6 days a week after residents criticize deteriorating roads
By Joslyn MalaveWCJB Staff,11 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) — Road crews in Alachua County are working six days a week to fill potholes, and residents can report them through an online county portal. Drivers have complained about potholes across the county, and county leaders have heard those complaints. The repair work also includes crews from Columbia County.
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