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Twin Cities restaurateurs pay tribute to Dave Cossetta after his death at 70
9 days ago
Minnesota restaurateurs are remembering Dave Cossetta, who grew his family's small Italian grocery store into a sprawling dining destination in St. Paul. Cossetta, the fourth-generation owner of Cossetta Alimentari restaurant and market on St. Paul's West 7th Street, died Thursday at age 70 while visiting Italy. His team had just won two awards at the Panettone World Cup baking competition in Milan.
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