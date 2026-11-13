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JBL Professional VTX A12 Makes Italian Arena Tour Debut with Fulminacci at Nelson Mandela Forum
By AVNation Staff,10 days ago
JBL Professional VTX A12 made its Italian arena tour debut during Fulminacci’s performance at Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, marking the first deployment of the line array system on an Italian arena tour. Working with audio production company Sonique S.r.l. and distributor Exhibo, the deployment represented an important milestone for the Italian touring market while providing an opportunity to evaluate JBL VTX A12 in the demanding conditions of an arena tour, where consistent performance, efficient deployment and reliability are essential.