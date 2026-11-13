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Who Is the Dark Wizard in ‘The Rings of Power’? Season 3 Answers Tolkien’s Oldest Open Question
By Emma Loggins,11 days ago
Spoiler warning: This article covers major reveals from The Rings of Power Season 3, Episode 3. Gandalf has spent two whole seasons wandering east without a clue who he is or why he’s here. In Episode 3, the Secret Fire finally gives him some answers, and the biggest one isn’t about him at all. The Rings of Power Dark Wizard has a name. He’s Pallando, one of the two wizards Tolkien sent off to Rhûn and then never wrote about again. Tolkien fans have waited a very long time to hear that name on screen.