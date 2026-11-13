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Is Stabler Back on ‘SVU’? What to Know About Episode 600 and the Benson Reunion
By Emma Loggins,11 days ago
Yes, Elliot Stabler is back, at least for SVU episode 600. Christopher Meloni returns in “Obedience,” which aired last night, Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, and it streams on Peacock starting today, Friday, November 13. As of November 12, NBC has confirmed only this one episode, so anyone hoping he’s moving back into the squad room full time is still waiting on an announcement.