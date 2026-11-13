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Moody Good and Dr. Ushuu Join Forces for Heavy-Hitting New Collaboration “Bounce FM”
By Press Release,10 days ago
Diving deeper into his audio-visual world of SPEEEDBUMP, iconic UK producer Moody Good teams up with Portuguese artist Dr. Ushuu for their highly anticipated collaboration, “Bounce FM,” arriving via Deadbeats. Bringing together two distinct creative forces in experimental bass music, the track ventures into heavier territory, pairing hard-hitting basslines with hypnotic vocal chops and intricate sound design for a high-impact production built for the dancefloor.