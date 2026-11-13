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50 years after iconic film, a gathering of ‘Rocky’ fans in Philadelphia breaks a world record
By ASSOCIATED PRESS,11 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The story of Rocky Balboa is one that audiences love and know well – of resilience, grit and persevering despite the odds. Fans honored his legacy 50 years after the film with a Guinness World Record-breaking gathering of people dressed as Rocky on Friday at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.