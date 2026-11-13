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Thunder, Dangerous Surf Slam San Diego as Rainy Weekend Kicks Off
By Ben J. Costas,10 days ago
San Diego woke up to rain Friday morning, with temperatures around 61 degrees and a stormy forecast that will keep umbrellas handy through Saturday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today, with a high near 70 and 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain possible along the coast and in the valleys, with localized totals potentially reaching 0.75 inches.