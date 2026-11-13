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Lee County Woman, 78, Arrested Months After Crash That Killed Two Passengers
By Hank Deloatch,11 days ago
A 78-year-old Lee County woman is behind bars after authorities say she was driving under the influence when her vehicle slammed into a tree back in June, killing two passengers and seriously injuring a third. Diana Domalavage Waller-Genotti was arrested Nov. 12 on a warrant carrying two counts of DUI manslaughter, nearly five months after the crash that claimed two lives.
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