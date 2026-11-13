undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Space Command Chief Tours Auburn's Huntsville Lab, Sees 1,800 Jobs Ahead
By Derek Bellamy,11 days ago
The outgoing head of U.S. Space Command walked through Auburn University's main campus and its Applied Research Institute in Huntsville, telling university leaders that Auburn's research aligns closely with the command's mission and that he sees incredible collaboration opportunities ahead. Gen. Stephen Whiting's visit comes as Space Command races to build out its presence at nearby Redstone Arsenal, a buildup that could eventually bring roughly 1,800 jobs to north Alabama.
2