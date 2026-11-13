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Plant City Driver Flees Crash, Crashes Again in Wife's Car Before Deputies Nab Him
By Alice Collins,11 days ago
A 36-year-old Plant City man ran from a crash scene on foot, climbed into a car his own wife had just driven up to the scene, and then wrecked that vehicle too before deputies chased him down in a nearby yard. Brayan Mayen now faces multiple charges stemming from the chaotic chain of events that unfolded just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gallagher Road and West Knights Griffin Road.
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