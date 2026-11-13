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Two stores set to close on Council Grove’s Main Street, here’s why
9 days ago
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Owners of two local stores in Council Grove have shared plans to sell their buildings this fall. Council Grove's Main Street is set to lose two stores in the coming weeks: Route 56 and The Dustie Shelf. The owners of both businesses recently announced plans to sell their buildings in the city. But what does this mean for Council Grove residents and what are the business owner's plans for the future?