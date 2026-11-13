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Average Four Factor Index Power Rankings: 2026-2027 NBA Season Week 4
By Boxscorehistory,11 days ago
After a rocky start, San Antonio has established itself as a leading contender. Hello All! After a busy summer, I am happy to return to Pounding the Rock with my first article of the 2026-2027 season. Although I won’t be writing my usual graded box score pieces for each game, I am excited to introduce a weekly power rankings series based on the average Four Factor Index (aFFI) that I first wrote about last year (interested readers can get a brief overview of the methodology behind this index here).