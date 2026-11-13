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County grant reopens longtime Syracuse pizza shop after it announced permanent closure
By Emily Kenny,11 days ago
Just one week after Twin Trees announced it would be permanently closing, the owner said they will reopen after Onondaga County issued a $25,000 grant for capital improvements and marketing. County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Friday the grant came from funding accrued through the county’s room occupancy tax on hotel...
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