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3 risks facing SpaceX’s first attempt to catch Starship’s upper stage
By Cris Tolomia,9 days ago
SpaceX wants to catch Starship's upper stage on Flight 15. Three risks stand in the way, from engine trouble to a return over land. Rocket companies now bring the bottom half of their rockets home as a routine part of flying. SpaceX grabs its Super Heavy boosters out of the air at the launch tower, and two other companies, Blue Origin and LandSpace, have also brought their lower stages back to the ground. The top half is different: SpaceX has never caught Starship's upper stage, known as the ship, according to SNJ Today. The work that remains sits on the half of the rocket that does the hardest flying. That half travels all the way to orbit and has to survive the trip back, and no catch of it has been proven.