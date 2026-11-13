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Carriage Services’ Steve Metzger: ‘Our Pipeline Is as Full as It Has Ever Been’
11 days ago
When Carriage Services reported third-quarter earnings Nov. 4, there was good news and bad news. On one hand, its funeral operations returned to positive contract growth … however, it was not enough to offset some surprising weakness in the company’s cemetery segment, where declining preneed sales production — particularly in California — contributed to lower revenue, shrinking margins and causing the company to reduce its outlook for the year.