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Inside the Hudson Valley Home of That Cheese Plate Founder Marissa Mullen
11 days ago
When a noisy bar opened beneath her Brooklyn beneath her Brooklyn apartment, content creator and author Marissa Mullen never imagined it would lead her to the Hudson Valley. Today, she has made this 1920s farmhouse her own, embracing the slower pace of upstate living and a home that balances its original craftsmanship with her relaxed, personal style. Carefully restored by a master wood craftsman, the farmhouse offers a warm backdrop for Marissa’s thoughtful mix of neutral tones, subtle pattern, and inviting interiors. It’s also the perfect setting for the gatherings she loves to host, from casual evenings with new friends to the snack-filled parties that inspired her latest cookbook, I’ll Bring the Apps.