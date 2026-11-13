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Avant Gallery Does Miami Art Week Exhibit at Continuum
By Art Business News,10 days ago
An eclectic collection of sculptures and abstract works presented by the acclaimed South Florida gallery and Iranian artist forms a signature exhibition at the luxury residences. Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences in Miami Beach, continues its collaboration with today’s leading galleries and artists, as part of its...