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Beasley Media Group Revenue Drops 6% In Q3
By Lance Venta,11 days ago
Beasley Media Group has issued its earnings report for Q3 2026. Beasley noted that local revenue, including radio and digital packages sold locally, accounted for 76% of the company’s revenue but was down 6% from Q3 2025. Digital revenue overall accounted for 23% of net revenue (24% without political) and was $9.8 million total down 24% from last year and 12% on a same-station basis. Digital segment operating margin was 32%, up from 21% one year ago.