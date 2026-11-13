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San Leandro Battery Startup Coreshell Lands $30M to Ditch Chinese Graphite
By Tony Ng,11 days ago
2020 Williams St., Building B3 — Coreshell Technologies Headquarters. A San Leandro battery startup just pulled in $30 million to prove it can build lithium-ion cells without a single gram of Chinese graphite. Coreshell Technologies announced the close of its Series B financing round on Wednesday, with the money earmarked for scaling up manufacturing and customer programs as the company races to replace one of the battery industry's most China-dependent materials.
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