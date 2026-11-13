undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Silver Alert Issued for 82-Year-Old Last Seen Near 42nd and Kirkham
By Eileen Vargas,10 days ago
The San Francisco County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Yuchan Yu, last seen around midnight Thursday, Nov. 12, near 42nd Avenue and Kirkham Street. Yu is believed to be on foot. The California Highway Patrol asked the public to help locate her, Bay City News reported in an account published by SFGATE, and anyone who finds her is asked to call 911.
1