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San Francisco Hip Hop DanceFest Returns With Dancers From Tokyo to Detroit
By Nina Singh-Hudson,10 days ago
Eight dance companies chosen from more than 130 applications are set to take over the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre this weekend for the 28th annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest, bringing performers from as far as Tokyo and Mexico City to share a San Francisco stage with Bay Area crews. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday, spanning breaking, popping, locking, waacking, krump and house styles across three performances.