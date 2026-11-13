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Larry Kane Retires From KYW Ending 69 Year Broadcast Career
By Lance Venta,10 days ago
Longtime Philadelphia news anchor Larry Kane has retired from his special correspondent role at Audacy News 1060 KYW/103.9 WPHI Philadelphia ending a 69 year broadcast career. Kane started his career as a teenager in Miami working at WQAM, WAME and WFUN. He would arrive in Philadelphia in 1965 to serve as an anchor for 560 WFIL and WFIL-TV remaining with the television station when it was split off in 1971 as WPVI. Kane would spend a year in New York at WABC-TV and ABC News in 1977-78 before returning to Philadelphia as lead anchor at WCAU-TV and then KYW-TV until the end of 2002. He then would join KYW in 2003 as a special correspondent and leading their Election Day coverage, while also hosting a weekly show for the Comcast Network through 2017. He has also authored many books including a number about the Beatles.