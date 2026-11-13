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Family Dollar agrees to $63 million settlement with FTC, Louisiana over checkout overcharges
By Louisiana Illuminator,11 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La.— Family Dollar stores will pay $63 million to settle allegations from the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states, including Louisiana, that the retailer routinely charged shoppers more at the register than the prices listed on shelves and tags. Under a proposed order filed Thursday in U.S. District...