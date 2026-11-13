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AI’s Economic Stakes Meet Local Power and Job Concerns at Warsh Forum
By Tony Ng,10 days ago
Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to host a three-hour public forum in San Francisco on Monday on how technological change could affect the economy and workers. The meeting comes as AI investment grows, while estimates of its economic contribution, productivity effects and employment consequences remain uncertain. Reuters reported that the forum will feature three speaker panels, with remarks from Warsh at either end.