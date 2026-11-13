undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 14 Gonzaga, LSU clash in early-season battle of unbeatens
By FLM,9 days ago
No. 14 Gonzaga and LSU will put unbeaten records on the line as they meet Saturday in Spokane, Wash., in the toughest test for each team so far this season. LSU coach Will Wade said he hopes the 2,300-mile trip to the Pacific Northwest will be worth the $30,000 guarantee his team received to play just off the Gonzaga campus at Spokane's Numerica Veterans Arena.