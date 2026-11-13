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Herman Wedemeyer transitioned from football to acting
By MeTV Staff,10 days ago
Herman Wedemeyer lived quite a life during his 74 years on Earth. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Wedemeyer played professional football for a number of years. After playing college football, the young Wedemeyer played for teams like the Los Angeles Dons and the Baltimore Colts. Wedemeyer elected to retire from the game in the 1940s. “I felt it was time to go home,” said Wedemeyer during an interview with The Los Angeles Times Service. “I didn’t know how far pro football would take me. If I continued to play, I’d still have to come back here someday and reestablish myself.”