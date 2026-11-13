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SIU Air Force ROTC Detachment 205 Marks 75th Anniversary with Alumni Visit
By WSIU Public Broadcasting,11 days ago
Air Force Colonel Rick Mitchell and Lieutenant Colonel Josh Guidell spoke to a room full of SIU Air Force ROTC cadets and alumni at Southern Illinois Airport on Friday. The pilots, both SIU alumni and ROTC graduates, provided a mission brief where they talked about the capabilities of the planes they fly, the A-10 Warthog. They also shared the experiences they've had throughout their Air Force career.