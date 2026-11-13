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Tracking a frigid night, chilly weekend ahead
By Nate Splater,11 days ago
TONIGHT: Clear and frigid, with lows plummeting to the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Sunny but chilly, with highs struggling into the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Bundle up this weekend as the coldest air of the season so far moves through. Highs climb back into the 50s early next week, but lows remain freezing in the low 30s. We'll eventually reach the 60s again by Wednesday, and overnight temperatures jump back to the 40s. However, this warmup comes with a chance of rain by Thursday and Friday.