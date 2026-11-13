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Sedins Searching For Balance Of Veteran And Youth Presence In Vision For Canucks Rebuild
By Adam Proteau,10 days ago
As the Vancouver Canucks stumble their way through the 2026-27 regular season, the organization brought out co-presidents of hockey operations Daniel and Henrik Sedin Thursday to discuss the state of the franchise. "Our roster is better than this," Henrik said, sounding more than a little optimistic. "Our belief is that...