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Ex-U.S. Transportation Secretary LaHood among Peoria air travelers stuck by nationwide ground stop
By Howard Packowitz,11 days ago
(25News Now) - Officials at Peoria International Airport and Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington-Normal are urging travelers to check directly with their airlines for flight information after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide. The FAA said the ground stop was issued “out of an abundance of caution”...
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