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Hello Houston – LIVE at Sugar Land Town Square (November 13, 2026)
By Garrett Bohlmann,10 days ago
Today: We broadcast from the heart of Sugar Land to highlight what all one of the largest and fastest growing cities in Texas has to offer. On today's Hello Houston, we are live from Sugar Land Town Square, where we're joined by Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon in the show's first hour, who discusses the state of the city, its growth, and what her priorities are for the city's future.