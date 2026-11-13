undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pontiac woman critically hurt in Baldwin Avenue crash as residents point to nonworking streetlights
By Ruta Ulcinaite,11 days ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 42-year-old Pontiac woman was critically injured after being struck by a car while crossing Baldwin Avenue Thursday evening. The woman remains in "grave" condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. She was pushing a cart full of personal belongings when she was hit near Yale Avenue around 6 p.m.
5