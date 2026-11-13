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Harrisonburg business, community organizer collect new blankets for people in need
By Mason Willett,11 days ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg business is teaming up with a longtime community organizer to collect new blankets for people in need this winter. The Brent Berry Charitable Fund is collecting blankets for people across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The blanket drive begins Nov. 15 and runs through Jan. 7, 2027.
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