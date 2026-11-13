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Hello Houston – The Commuter Cut (November 13, 2026)
By Garrett Bohlmann,11 days ago
For our busy Houston commuters, we have – The Commuter Cut – a special 40-minute version of our show to listen to during your journey home. In today's edition of "The Commuter Cut," we hear highlights from our live show at Sugar Land Town Square, including our conversation with Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon, who discusses the state of the city and its future.