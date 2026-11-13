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Helexon signs BEAD subgrant agreements in Michigan
By Brad Randall,10 days ago
Helexon says they’ve signed subgrant agreements with the state to deliver fiber to rural areas as part of the federal government’s BEAD program. Over 50,000 locations across 60 Michigan counties will receive first-time broadband service when Helexon completes projects they’ve agreed to deliver under the federal government’s multibillion dollar broadband spend, known as the BEAD Program.
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