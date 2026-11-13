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CNS BUDGET Week 9, Nov. 13, 2026
By Capital News Service,9 days ago
– AFFORDABLE HOUSING: For older adults who want to remain in their homes, an unexpected repair or home that’s hard to navigate can become more than an inconvenience – it can become a reason they must leave. We hear about initiatives in the Northeast Lower Peninsula, Kent County and Lansing area to help them age in place. By Shaina Sternhell. FOR ALPENA, ALCONA, MONTMORENCY, LANSING CITY PULSE, GREENVILLE, OTTAWA AND ALL POINTS.
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