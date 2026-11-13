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Your Quality Data Is a Byproduct of Your Architecture, Not Your Quality Department
By Industry Expert,8 days ago
Most hospitals I have seen measure quality the same way: a small team pulls exports from two or three systems, matches patient identities by hand in a spreadsheet, rebuilds the denominators, and publishes a report. The work is careful. The people are good. And the report lands after the period it describes has already closed, which means it informs nothing that can still be changed.