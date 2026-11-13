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Thanksgiving in Pierce County: Where to Eat When Nobody's Cooking
By Visit Tacoma Pierce County,9 days ago
Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, togetherness, and pretending you know how to make gravy from scratch. But if you're visiting Pierce County for the holiday, there's a decent chance your accommodations don't come with a roasting pan, six burners, or an oven…and maybe that's a good thing! Even if you’re simply unwilling to spend your day off work elbow-deep in a turkey, this one’s for you.
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