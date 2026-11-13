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FAA issues ground stop for flights nationwide, including Hawaiʻi, following ‘communication issue’
By Tiffany DeMasters,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said on X. “There has been a temporary telecommunications outage. Out of an abundance of caution, all flights have...