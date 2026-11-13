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Regional Sports (11/13): Iowa State men, women XC qualify for nationals
By Derek Martin,11 days ago
(KMAland) -- Regional sports news updates are posted throughout the day. Continue to refresh for all of the latest from regional schools listed below. -Men's hockey gets nationally-ranked win over Miami Ohio: https://omahamavs.com/sports/mens-ice-hockey/stats/2026-27/miami-ohio-/boxscore/19749. Nebraska. -Husker bowling perfect through one day at Bearcat Classic: https://huskers.com/news/2026/11/13/huskers-perfect-through-one-day-of-bearcat-classic. Missouri. -Jean Kipchumba claims third at...