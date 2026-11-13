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McKinney Confirms Enough Signatures For Recall Vote On Mayor, 3 Council Members
10 days ago
A petition to recall McKinney Mayor Bill Cox and three City Council members cleared the city’s signature requirement by 803, according to a November 12 city report. McKinney verified 6,608 signatures out of 7,422 entries. The city required 5,805 valid signatures. The petition also names council members Ernest Lynch (At-Large Place 1), Justin Beller (District 1) and Geré Feltus (District 3).