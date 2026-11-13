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Pets on Parade (full episode) November 14, 2026
11 days ago
Never won a Ladmo Bag? Or did you win one as a kid and didn’t save it? Tune-in to hear from Pat McMahon and Dan Horn of the Wallace & Ladmo Show to find out how you can receive a special Ladmo Bag ornament while helping Arizona Humane Society pets! Plus, tips to protect your pets from New World Screwworm. Visit azhumane.org to learn more about how AHS helps save lives in our community.
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