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Nuncrackers Brings Holiday Mischief and Musical Cheer to Bennington Theater
By Vermont Country magazine,8 days ago
The holidays are a time for beloved traditions, familiar carols and a little unexpected magic. This December, Bennington Theater is adding a generous helping of comedy, music and convent-sized chaos to end the 2026 season with Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical, produced and directed by John Lugar. Written and composed...